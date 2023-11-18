The Mason Jar Hack That Keeps Soft Cheese Super Fresh And Flavorful

Soft cheese is a beautiful and ephemeral thing. French feta, burrata, baby mozzarella, and brie are all delicate, creamy cheeses meant to be eaten fresh. Because they can't be aged, none of these cheese types are going to last very long, either — even in the fridge. Whether you're entertaining or have bought more cheese than you can polish off in a day or two, there's a way of storing soft cheeses that not only preserves them, but lends a big boost to their flavor and presentation: Get yourself a wide-mouthed mason jar and marinate the cheese in olive oil and whatever flavoring adjuncts you see fit.

What will this simple trick do for you? It'll lengthen the shelf life of the cheese, enhance its flavor, and make for a pretty spectacular addition to the dinner table. Think about it: An oil marinade will do almost as much for soft cheese as a wine marinade can for chuck roast. Perhaps best of all, this trick gives you ample opportunity to choose not only the flavoring additions, but even what type of olive oil because — guess what — flavored olive oil is a very handy thing to have around.