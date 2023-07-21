How Long Do You Really Have Before Your Canned Cocktail Goes Bad?

Canned cocktails are a common sight on liquor store shelves these days — from canned whiskey highballs to ready-to-drink Moscow mules and daiquiris. These beverages come pre-mixed and require no bartending knowledge, with all the extras added right in for you. Canned cocktails are certainly compact and convenient, and they last much longer than the juices and syrups you might use to make a cocktail at home. But exactly how much longer do they last?

If you store your canned cocktails properly, these beverages have a decently long shelf life. Canned cocktails, at their maximum, typically last between 18 and 24 months depending on ABV. (However, some may only last six months.) This means you can continue enjoying your canned beverages for months or even years to come (though many are too delicious to last that long in our fridge). There's usually a "best by" date stamped on the bottom of alcoholic beverages, so refer to that if you're unsure. And be sure to read the packaging before putting the drinks away — knowing how to store your cans properly will help increase their shelf life, as some beverages will need to be refrigerated versus stored in a cool, dark place.