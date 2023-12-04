The Secret Ingredient For A Top-Notch Steak Marinade Is Liquid Smoke

Alas, not every season is grilling season. The summer can really give you a taste for smoky, crisp-charred meats that can only be made on a charcoal grill. This is not meant to knock on all the wonderful braises and stews that autumn and winter bring, but let's face it: Steaks made on an electric grill are missing something, and that something is smoke. You can continue believing this if you want, or you can go out and buy a bottle of liquid smoke and use it to continue living your best life during the indoor cooking season.

Putting just a touch (and believe us, a little goes a long way) of liquid smoke into any steak marinade will make that meal taste complete, likely because it scratches an ancient itch. Until quite recently in human history, all food was cooked over a fire, and the association of smoke and meat is ongoing. Because smoke is not just a by-product of combustion: It's a flavor. Why that is and how it was turned into a liquid is a fascinating story.