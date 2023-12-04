Don't Sleep On Canned Pumpkin For Easy And Flavorful Overnight Oats
Hoarding random cans of pumpkin in the pantry for months might be a universal experience. They're just too good of an affordable seasonal buy to resist during the fall, so why wouldn't we pick up six cans? While you might feel tempted to save this smooth orange paste for another year, don't wait. Canned pumpkin is an especially versatile ingredient, and you shouldn't limit its use to simple recipes for pumpkin pie or baked breads.
Another thing canned pumpkin is really good for? Elevating your breakfast. If you're someone looking for a way to spice up your morning meal, don't sleep on canned pumpkin for some easy and flavorful overnight oats.
Overnight oats become extra luxurious and creamy after a night in the fridge, and canned pumpkin elevates those textures tenfold. The rich ingredient brings an extra velvety texture to overnight oats, and when it's all said and done, it's like having dessert for breakfast. (Except this dish is surprisingly nutritious.)
Other benefits of canned pumpkin in overnight oats
Canned pumpkin brings a rich quality to whatever it's folded into, and it's a shock to learn that it's actually really good for you too. For one, canned pumpkin is a great source of fiber. Fiber helps keep you fuller for longer periods of time, so getting some of this in during the beginning of the day is a great start. Additionally, one serving of this ingredient also offers 250% of the daily recommended dose of Vitamin A, and since pumpkins are over 90% water, it's also low in calories.
By partaking in some pumpkin overnight oats in the morning, you'll be starting the day off strong with all these benefits and more. All the health advantages aside, canned pumpkin is also a convenient ingredient to use. There's no need to dig around inside of a pumpkin for all those beneficial guts. You basically just grab a can, add some to your jar of oats, and you're pretty much good to go. (There are still some mistakes to avoid when preparing overnight oats.)
Another big bonus of pumpkin overnight oats is that it's entirely customizable. There are an extraordinary number of ways to elevate this gourd-packed overnight breakfast.
Ways to elevate pumpkin overnight oats
Now that you've got some pumpkin and a handful of oats in your jar, you can start infusing your overnight oats with even more flavor. One easy way to do this is add in some cinnamon and nutmeg. These spices will bring even more flavor into this breakfast and make it reminiscent of the cherished pumpkin spice latte. Add some instant espresso powder into the mix and you've got it made.
To really top this breakfast off, while leaning into the dessert feel, why not crown your overnight oats with some whipped cream or chopped nuts? For a more unique garnishing option, consider adding a few cubes of roasted butternut squash on top of your breakfast. This vegetable will be both a fun colorful addition and an excellent flavor compliment to the pumpkin.
Thanks to canned pumpkin's mild taste and smooth texture, there's a lot it can do in the kitchen. If you've only relied on this ingredient for pies and soups up until now, give it a try for breakfast instead for some truly irresistible overnight oats.