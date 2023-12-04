Don't Sleep On Canned Pumpkin For Easy And Flavorful Overnight Oats

Hoarding random cans of pumpkin in the pantry for months might be a universal experience. They're just too good of an affordable seasonal buy to resist during the fall, so why wouldn't we pick up six cans? While you might feel tempted to save this smooth orange paste for another year, don't wait. Canned pumpkin is an especially versatile ingredient, and you shouldn't limit its use to simple recipes for pumpkin pie or baked breads.

Another thing canned pumpkin is really good for? Elevating your breakfast. If you're someone looking for a way to spice up your morning meal, don't sleep on canned pumpkin for some easy and flavorful overnight oats.

Overnight oats become extra luxurious and creamy after a night in the fridge, and canned pumpkin elevates those textures tenfold. The rich ingredient brings an extra velvety texture to overnight oats, and when it's all said and done, it's like having dessert for breakfast. (Except this dish is surprisingly nutritious.)