The Basic Ingredients That Make Canned Enchilada Sauce Taste Homemade

Keeping a can of enchilada sauce on hand is a great idea. (If you're a fan of enchiladas, that is.) There are some times when simplicity is the main goal in the kitchen, and sauces like these really come in handy then. Life gets busy, so whether you're a fan of the green or red variety of this sauce, keep some canned sauce stocked in the pantry.

Still, we know it's hard for any canned ingredient to beat the homemade version, so a meal that relies on something from a can might not be the dish of your dreams. But with a few extra ingredients, your canned enchilada sauce can easily pass as homemade.

The key ingredients in making the magic happen here are very basic, so there's no need to be intimidated. To make your canned enchilada sauce taste homemade, grab some butter, a little flour, and some chicken stock. This trifecta of ingredients infuses a canned enchilada sauce with a satisfyingly thick texture and a rich, savory flavor. Bonus: It's so easy to make, too.