The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Making Mexican Street Corn At Home
Mexican street corn cravings can hit like a freight train. Once you start thinking about those crunchy, juicy kernels coated in butter, mayo, cotija cheese, chile, and lime, well it's hard to get it off your mind until you successfully get some in your belly. This can be super frustrating if you're not in an area with an elote (or esquites) vendor — but it doesn't have to be! Fortunately, Mexican street corn is actually super easy to make at home. And since there aren't too many ingredients involved, you can whip it up in a flash when those cravings hit. However, there is one mistake you definitely want to avoid.
"An at-home chef will need a non-reactive pot for boiling the corn, which will result in softer kernels," Chef Roberto Santibañez told the Daily Meal. Chef Santibañez is an author and expert on Mexican cuisine who originally hails from Mexico City. He's also the culinary director at Mi Vida in Washington, D.C., and the owner and chef at Fonda, which has locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan.
Non-reactive cookware is easy to spot since it's made out of materials that won't interact with the acids in foods. Your best bet is to reach for stainless steel, but anything with an enamel coating will also work. Stay away from cast iron, aluminum, and uncoated copper.
Is there any other equipment needed?
What other equipment you need depends on how you prefer your Mexican street corn. If you like it whole on the cob, then a pair of tongs to remove the corn from the hot water and a couple of butter knives to spread the ingredients is all you'll need. But if you'd rather add it to a salad or eat it from a cup esquites-style, then there's an extra step to keep in mind.
"When making esquites, you must shave the kernels from the cob," Chef Santibañez explained. "So a good sharp knife is essential."
For a clean cut, stay away from serrated and go for your sharpest straight-edge knife. It can't hurt to give it a few passes through the sharpener before you start either. You'll want to get as close to the cob as possible so that you get the full kernels shaved off, after all. Not only are dull knives a bad choice for this activity because they are prone to slippage, but they won't give you the clean cut you need — resulting in squashed, sloppy kernels.
Relax and have fun making Mexican street corn
Making Mexican street corn at home should be a stress-free culinary experience. "It's such a simple dish it would be hard to mess up," Chef Roberto Santibañez said. "I think that's the beauty of it — it's approachable and delicious."
Aside from using the wrong pot or a dull knife, there's really not much that can go wrong. Just make sure that the corn gets fully cooked (without overcooking it, of course) and have all of the ingredients on hand so that you're not scrambling for any substitutions. Authentic cheese like cotija and lime-flavored mayo will make the best Mexican street corn, so try and get your hands on those. But even if you do have to use regular mayonnaise or a non-imported cheese, it will still be delicious! Making elote or esquites at home should be as relaxed and enjoyable as picking up an order from a street vendor.