The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Making Mexican Street Corn At Home

Mexican street corn cravings can hit like a freight train. Once you start thinking about those crunchy, juicy kernels coated in butter, mayo, cotija cheese, chile, and lime, well it's hard to get it off your mind until you successfully get some in your belly. This can be super frustrating if you're not in an area with an elote (or esquites) vendor — but it doesn't have to be! Fortunately, Mexican street corn is actually super easy to make at home. And since there aren't too many ingredients involved, you can whip it up in a flash when those cravings hit. However, there is one mistake you definitely want to avoid.

"An at-home chef will need a non-reactive pot for boiling the corn, which will result in softer kernels," Chef Roberto Santibañez told the Daily Meal. Chef Santibañez is an author and expert on Mexican cuisine who originally hails from Mexico City. He's also the culinary director at Mi Vida in Washington, D.C., and the owner and chef at Fonda, which has locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Non-reactive cookware is easy to spot since it's made out of materials that won't interact with the acids in foods. Your best bet is to reach for stainless steel, but anything with an enamel coating will also work. Stay away from cast iron, aluminum, and uncoated copper.