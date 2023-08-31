The Biggest Mexican Food Misconception Most People Have In The US

While Taco Tuesday might be a weekly staple, that alliterative dinner item is only one small example of the diverse, robust, and flavorful conversation surrounding Mexican cuisine. Chef Roberto Santibañez wants to debunk those Mexican food misconceptions. And it starts by sitting down at the table and picking up a fork.

During a conversation with chef Santibañez, Daily Meal learned his true feelings about Mexican cuisine in the U.S. Even though the food choices seem to be on every corner, there's more to discover. Santibañez said, "The most prevalent misconception regarding Mexican cuisine in the United States is that it is inexpensive, which it is not. There is a difference between Mexican fast food and traditional Mexican dishes."

As the chef and owner of Fonda restaurants, Santibañez features that sentiment front and center on his menus. These dishes are far from grab, eat, and forget the dish. From the enchiladas topped with Oaxacan black mole to the salsas in his taquitos, the robust, layered flavors stem from passionate exploration of Mexican cuisine. As with the recipes in his cookbook, "Truly Mexican: Essential Recipes and Techniques for Authentic Mexican Cooking," Santibañez invites a Mexican food conversation around the table. Even if that drive-thru Mexican meal is convenient, it may not be a true interpretation of the culinary history behind traditional Mexican dishes.