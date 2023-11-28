PopUp Bagels X Blue Moon Beer Bagel With Valencia Orange Cream Cheese Review: Three Cheers For The Schmear

What happens when you make bagels with beer? Such a sudsy, extra yeasty idea isn't exactly a new phenomenon; recipes for the fusion have been kicking around since at least the early '70s, with many bakers rising to the challenge. Today, popular craft brewer Blue Moon is lending its beer to the buzzy New York/Connecticut bagel makers at PopUp in a collaboration that is sure to raise eyebrows and open the minds of both bagel and beer enthusiasts alike. For a limited time only, the fine folks at PopUp Bagels are giving the world Blue Moon Beer Bagels. And what's a bagel without a schmear, right? As an added bonus, and in a nod to the Belgian White beer's garnish, the bagel is served with an inspired side of Valencia Orange Cream Cheese.

When life hands you the opportunity to indulge in Blue Moon Beer Bagel and Valencia Orange Cream Cheese by PopUp Bagels, you should probably take it, right? Well, I got my hands on some of these hot new items and am ready to reveal in this chew and review if they deserve three cheers or a full round of jeers.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.