Blue Moon Now Has A Non-Alcoholic Version Of Its Fan-Favorite Beer

Going to a bar to sip on a few beers can be a fun way to spend a night out — unless you don't drink. Fortunately for those who often find themselves acting as the designated driver for a night out or just don't want to consume alcohol, Blue Moon is releasing a non-alcoholic version of its most popular beer. Blue Moon Non-Alcoholic Belgian White will soon hit store shelves, replicating the taste of Blue Moon's Belgian White without the added alcohol, according to an August 1 blog post from Molson Coors.

The canned non-alcoholic drink will be a Belgian-style wheat, brewed with Valencia orange peel and coriander — just like the company's flagship beverage.

The company hopes to provide the same "consistent quality and a subtle citrus taste" in the non-alcoholic drink as the alcoholic variety, Jamie Wideman, Vice President of Innovation for Molson Coors Beverage Company, said in a statement.