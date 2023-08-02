Blue Moon Now Has A Non-Alcoholic Version Of Its Fan-Favorite Beer
Going to a bar to sip on a few beers can be a fun way to spend a night out — unless you don't drink. Fortunately for those who often find themselves acting as the designated driver for a night out or just don't want to consume alcohol, Blue Moon is releasing a non-alcoholic version of its most popular beer. Blue Moon Non-Alcoholic Belgian White will soon hit store shelves, replicating the taste of Blue Moon's Belgian White without the added alcohol, according to an August 1 blog post from Molson Coors.
The canned non-alcoholic drink will be a Belgian-style wheat, brewed with Valencia orange peel and coriander — just like the company's flagship beverage.
The company hopes to provide the same "consistent quality and a subtle citrus taste" in the non-alcoholic drink as the alcoholic variety, Jamie Wideman, Vice President of Innovation for Molson Coors Beverage Company, said in a statement.
The launch is the brand's foray into non-alcoholic beverages
According to Molson Coors' blog post, the beverage will be released by the beginning of 2024. The brand aims to capitalize on Dry January, a challenge that involves not drinking any alcoholic beverages for the month. IWSR reported that the low- and non-alcoholic beverage industry was worth $11 billion in 2022; the new product is the company's entry into the market.
However, those who abstain from alcohol consumption completely should still be cautious. The beverage will be under .5% alcohol content, making it non-alcoholic, rather than alcohol-free. (In the United States, anything under the .5% threshold is considered non-alcoholic.) The alcohol content in the Blue Moon beer is a small amount leftover from the brewing process, as compared to the 5.4% found in the standard Blue Moon Belgian White. This is the first non-alcoholic wheat brew sold by a major brewer.
The non-alcoholic beer will be sold in six-packs of 12-ounce cans, available in stores nationwide.