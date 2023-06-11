Finally, An Answer For What That White Spongy Stuff On Peeled Oranges Is

Imagine digging into a fresh juicy orange. You tear the skin off — maybe in one peel, if you're especially talented — and you take a bite into the ripe orange flesh, almost instantly getting that refreshing, tangy burst of orange juice. But you get something else too — the white stringy "webbing" that clings to the exterior of the orange flesh. As you pick strands of it out of your teeth, you might wonder what it could possibly be.

That stringy white webbing is actually known as pith. Aside from being kind of annoying if it gets stuck in your teeth, pith is completely safe to eat and can be consumed without any detrimental effects. It's not just oranges you'll find this spongey film on, either. If you've ever peeled lemons, limes, or any other citrus fruit, you've probably seen more than your fair share of pith. But now that we have a name for it, what exactly is it anyway?

Pith, surprisingly enough, isn't just residue or the interior of the orange peel. It's actually the orange's connective tissue, a complex webbing of fibers that hold the flesh of the orange and the bright orange peel together. If you've ever wondered what oranges and human skin have in common, it's that they both have some form of connective tissue. Even more surprising is that this connective tissue is actually said to have some pretty impressive health benefits outside of its chewy and flavorless texture.