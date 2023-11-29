What Separates A Summer Salad From A Winter Salad?

While you're not likely to find a winter salad full of mangoes and strawberries, there are certain fruits that do appear heavily in winter concoctions, like pears and grapefruit. Here, what the ingredients make you think of is just as important as how they actually taste — a tropical fruit is going to make you think of summer; a pear, not so much.

The other thing you're far more likely to see in winter is salads served warm. True, a salad any time of year can have a warm component (witness the glory that is a chicken Caesar) but during winter, you're far more likely to see a salad whose entire flavor profile is based on warmth. It's obviously not universal — the wedge is a classic winter salad — but it makes sense that winter salads are going to be used to warm you up, just like a bowl of chicken noodle soup.

Really, though, a lot of this just comes down to personal preference. Plenty of people will enjoy any type of salad at any point in the year; don't feel you're limited to certain dishes during certain months. Much like no one can stop you from eating breakfast for dinner, you're a grownup, and nobody can tell you not to have whatever salad you want whenever you want it.