12 Hope Foods Dip Flavors Ranked
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, a powerful connection exists between the brain and the gut. This is directly impacted by what we consume. Many of our gastrointestinal and mental health issues stem from not eating the right kinds of foods to benefit the microbiome in our gut. Hope Foods seeks to remedy this with its impressive list of hummus and dips that are good for your body, mind, and the planet.
All its hummus and dips are vegan, certified gluten-free unless otherwise indicated, soy-free, dairy-free, and Kosher. They are produced using organic and non-GMO ingredients. These are designed to provide your gut with a prebiotic smorgasbord. The company has a rigorous allergen-control program, is committed to sourcing products sustainably, and uses only recyclable packaging.
I had the opportunity to sample a wide swath of Hope Foods hummus and plant-based dips. From the get-go, I was impressed with the diversity of the flavors available. Despite my affinity for the unusual flavor combinations it offers, the proof would be in the proverbial pudding or dip in this case. I wanted to rank these products based on aroma, texture, taste, and creativity. See how each flavor fared and which you might want to add to your grocery list or order online.
12. Plant-Based Spinach Artichoke Dip
Saying that the Plant-Based Spinach Artichoke Dip landed at the bottom of our ranking is somewhat unfair. This dip was dynamite, but we had to choose one to be last, and this was it. This plant-based dip uses a combination of cashews and almonds as its foundation. Upon this, flavors are layered with fresh baby spinach, fire-roasted artichoke hearts, onion, and garlic.
The aroma of this dip smells very nut-forward, which initially threw me off since I had a distinct expectation of what spinach and artichoke dips typically smell like. The flavor improved markedly. It had a robust smokiness with assertive onion notes. Though it wasn't exactly what you would expect from the full dairy version, this was quite a convincing facsimile.
Where this dip fell flat was its texture, which was somewhat grainy even though it was creamy. The pulverized nuts leave a marked film on your tongue, which isn't a deal breaker but is less pleasant than it could be. That said, if you heat this dip and serve it with crackers, anyone would enjoy it regardless of whether they need to eat plant-based.
Each container has eight 2-tablespoon servings. There are 80 calories per serving. Each also contains 7 grams of fat, 160 milligrams of sodium, 4 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of sugar, and 1 gram of protein. This dip is not gluten-free because it utilizes a yeast starter.
11. Hummus Sea Salt & Olive Oil
Second to last on our ranking of Hope Foods dips is the Sea Salt and Olive Oil hummus. This variety incorporates 100% extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, and rosemary into a classic hummus preparation. The goal is to capture that flavor of dipping bread into oil at an Italian restaurant. To that extent, this variety delivers on its promise.
The aroma of this hummus is distinctly chickpea-forward, with just a hint of rosemary breaking through. The texture of this hummus is delightfully smooth and luxurious. Its flavor is dominated by fruity olive oil with rosemary notes closely behind it. Rosemary can be aggressive, leaving a distinctive bitter aftertaste if not carefully added, which it was not.
This hummus could benefit from less rosemary and more sea salt to make it more well-balanced. Despite that, this is a tasty hummus that would be ideal served on a charcuterie platter with pungent cheeses and cured meats.
Each container has eight 2-tablespoon servings. There are 70 calories per serving. Each also contains 4.5 grams of fat, 120 milligrams of sodium, 4 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of sugar, and 2 grams of protein.
10. Plant-Based Chocolate Dip
Placing the Plant-Based Chocolate Dip was challenging because it differs from other Hope Foods offerings. It is a bit like comparing apples to cucumbers. That said, it most definitely belonged above some others because this is a fabulous dairy-free sweet treat. If you enjoy dark chocolate, this dip will be your jam.
Like the other plant-based dips, this combines cashews and almonds as a foundation. Cocoa powder provides a rich, bittersweet chocolate aroma and flavor, while agave confers just a hint of sweetness. Vanilla and sea salt round out the complexity of this variety. The texture of this dip is quite thick, like fudge, yet still creamy.
Similar to the other plant-based dips, there is a detectable graininess from the nuts that leaves a film in your mouth, which distracts from the great flavor. That is the only negative about this dip. I sampled it as is and with a lemon wafer. The combination of chocolate with the lemon was dreamy. This would be a superb substitution for chocolate frosting on a lemon cake.
Each container has eight 2-tablespoon servings. There are 90 calories per serving. Each also contains 6 grams of fat, 35 milligrams of sodium, 8 grams of carbohydrates, 5 grams of sugar, and 2 grams of protein.
9. Plant-Based French Onion Dip
Next on this ranking is another plant-based variety, the French Onion Dip. Predictably, its texture landed this dip toward the bottom of our list. It suffered from the same graininess that all the plant-based varieties did. What this dip lacked texturally, it made up for in aroma and flavor.
If you love a French onion dip, you will enjoy this one. This dip is rife with umami-rich caramelized onions that are sweet and savory. They lend a deep richness that is complex. And unlike classic French onion dips, this was well-balanced in salinity. This dip would be great on a crudité platter or as a spread for sandwiches and canapés. You should try incorporating some into chili or soup to add nuance.
Each container has eight 2-tablespoon servings. There are 80 calories per serving. Each also contains 7 grams of fat, 140 milligrams of sodium, 5 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of sugar, and 1 gram of protein.
8. Hummus Black Garlic
The Black Garlic hummus ranked next on my list of Hope Foods dips. You will enjoy this dip if you prefer garlic to be mild and not in your face. Those who like an assertive garlic flavor, like I do, will enjoy the roasted garlic hummus.
For the uninitiated, black garlic is produced by heating garlic at 140 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 to 40 days until it is almost blackened. This yields a complex, milder, and somewhat caramelized flavor. The black garlic is layered onto a classic hummus for a delightfully nuanced, earthy, subtle taste.
Like the other hummus varieties, this has a smooth, creamy texture and is not overly salty. What it lacked was a notable garlic aroma, which I anticipated. This left me underwhelmed, even though I enjoyed this hummus.
Each container has eight 2-tablespoon servings. There are 45 calories per serving. Each also contains 2 grams of fat, 130 milligrams of sodium, 5 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of sugar, and 2 grams of protein.
7. Hummus Avocado Lime
Next on the ranking of Hope Foods dips was the Avocado Lime hummus. This dip is for you if you enjoy acidity and bold lime flavor. From the aroma to the aftertaste, lime is the star. Though a mild undertone of avocado is present, a nutty and sweet flavor mellows it. This hummus is modestly salty but well-tempered. The tahini is there, but not overly so. As odd as it may sound, there is almost a key lime pie element to the aftertaste that lingers, but not in a dessert-like way.
This ultra-creamy dip would be great for scooping with tortilla chips or crackers. We could also see this playing quite well on nachos or as a garnish for a seven-layer bean dip. Lastly, if you are making deviled eggs, add a scoop of this to your egg yolks for a pop of flavor and a smooth texture.
Each container has eight 2-tablespoon servings. There are 70 calories per serving. Each also contains 5 grams of fat, 150 milligrams of sodium, 4 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of sugar, and 1 gram of protein.
6. Hummus Red Pepper
The Red Pepper hummus from Hope Foods ranks next on this list. Roasted pepper hummus is a staple in my household. It is a dip that is multi-functional. You can eat it on its own, and it can be effectively incorporated into various recipes, like nachos, soups, pasta, pizza, and more. What sets this hummus apart from most red pepper varieties is that the peppers are pre-mixed into the hummus rather than perched atop the dip like a garnish. This allows for a much more homogenous flavor that is far more well-balanced.
From the aroma to the flavor, peppers are the star of this hummus. The chickpeas and tahini are there but play supporting roles. This hummus has a hint of sweetness, is not overly salty, and is not particularly spicy. The texture is delightfully creamy, with chunks of slightly smoky red peppers strewn throughout. This did not rank higher because of the uniqueness of some of the other flavors available.
Each container has eight 2-tablespoon servings. There are 50 calories per serving. Each also contains 3 grams of fat, 115 milligrams of sodium, 5 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of sugar, and 2 grams of protein.
5. Hummus Original Recipe
Before heading into the home stretch of this ranking of Hope Foods dips, we must give credit where it is due. The Original Recipe is as good a hummus as any. It maintains fidelity to classic hummus recipes with abundant tahini while incorporating a healthy amount of heat, tang, and zest.
Cumin, garlic, and cayenne pepper elevate this authentic dip into something distinct. The moment you bite into it, your taste buds are awakened by the spiciness. Though it may be a hint too hot for some, I found it perfectly balanced with just the right amount of lemon juice and salt to temper the cayenne. And the texture was perfectly smooth without a hint of graininess. Again, this didn't rank higher because of the unusual and bold flavors of the top four dips from Hope Foods.
This container has eight 2-tablespoon servings. There are 60 calories per serving. Each also contains 4 grams of fat, 130 milligrams of sodium, 5 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of sugar, and 2 grams of protein.
4. Plant-Based Roasted Garlic Dip
In fourth place and the top plant-based dip is the Roasted Garlic variety. Where the Black Garlic was more precious in its use of garlic, this flavor is anything but shy. The roasted garlic aroma and flavor make itself known from beginning to end of the tasting experience.
This is not a dip for those who do not love aggressive garlicky flavors or have sensitive stomachs. Savory, caramelized roasted garlic and zesty garlic powder shine in this dip. These are combined with the cashew almond base and a healthy helping of tangy lemon juice. Though this dip is not overly salty, it is well-seasoned.
Even though this dip has the slightly chunky and grainy mouthfeel of all the plant-based dips using almonds and cashews as a base, it is perhaps less noticeable thanks to the bold flavors. This dip would be dynamite used as a topping for pizza or a base for soups or stews and combined into pasta dishes where you might want some creaminess without the dairy.
Each container has eight 2-tablespoon servings. There are 80 calories per serving. Each also contains 7 grams of fat, 140 milligrams of sodium, 4 grams of carbohydrates, and 1 gram of protein.
3. Hummus Spicy Avocado
Guacamole and hummus fans will meet their love child. This Spicy Avocado hummus packs a punch with creamy avocado, spicy jalapeños and cayenne pepper, tangy lime juice, cumin, and garlic, all enveloped in a chickpea and tahini hug. It is one of the more unusual combinations I have sampled, and it landed in third place on my ranking of Hope Foods dips.
What this dip lacks in aroma, it makes up for in flavor. It is slightly denser than the other hummus varieties but no less smooth. The star of this dip is the avocado, which makes itself known from the first bite. This hummus is slightly saltier than the others, which is appropriate to balance out all the bold flavors.
While the chickpeas and tahini are present, they are not as prominent as avocado. The spiciness begins with a moderate heat, slowly creeping up on you as the hummus spreads across your tongue. If I were being super nitpicky, I would say that the guacamole-to-hummus ratio could be slightly more balanced. That does not take away the fact that this dip is divine. It could make an excellent substitute for plain guacamole in Latin-inspired dishes, from nachos to tacos.
This container has eight 2-tablespoon servings. There are 70 calories per serving. Each also contains 5 grams of fat, 120 milligrams of sodium, 1 gram of carbohydrates, 1 gram of sugar, and 2 grams of protein.
2. Hummus Jalapeño Cilantro
The second highest-ranked Hope Foods dip is its Jalapeño Cilantro hummus. This spicy delight was bright and fresh. It combines chickpeas and tahini with jalapeños, garlic, lime juice, cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper, and earthy cilantro.
While the aroma of this hummus is unremarkable, smelling of chickpeas, the flavor is anything but. The creamy dip is a bit salty, has the tanginess of lime juice, and is the spiciest hummus. It also has a smoky undertone from the cumin and paprika that helps to temper the heat. While it would be easy to overdo the cilantro in this dip, it is present without being overwhelming.
If you enjoy heat and are a fan of cilantro, you will love this hummus. That said, this flavor might be a bit of an acquired taste for some. It is a taste that would compliment a range of foods, from simply eating it atop chips and crackers to recipes that could benefit from some heat and brightness of flavor.
Each container has eight 2-tablespoon servings. There are 45 calories per serving. Each also contains 2.5 grams of fat, 150 milligrams of sodium, 5 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of sugar, and 2 grams of protein.
1. Hummus Thai Coconut Curry
The winner of the best dip among the Hope Foods offerings is the Thai Coconut Curry hummus. This is arguably the most unusual flavor combination for hummus on the list, and it lived up to any expectation going into this tasting.
This variety combines chickpeas and tahini with classic curry flavors, including coconut, lime juice, chilis, garlic, ginger, and other spices. The result is a party in your mouth. The color of this hummus is a classic burnt yellow hue, and its aroma smells just like a piping hot bowl of Thai curry. This exotic blend tickles every taste bud with sweet, spicy, savory, and salty elements.
While you can eat this with pita or naan, it would be a lovely addition to any East Asian dish where you may want some creaminess without dairy. It would also make for a fabulous base for a Thai pizza or noodle dish with peanuts.
This container has eight 2-tablespoon servings. There are 60 calories per serving. Each also contains 3 grams of fat, 120 milligrams of sodium, 5 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of sugar, and 2 grams of protein.