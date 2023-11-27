The Ice Cream Cone Hack For Mess-Free S'mores

S'mores are delicious, but we've come to accept that they're messy. Melted marshmallows and melted chocolate cannot be contained by two simple graham crackers, and they begin oozing out the sides the moment you bite down and press those two crackers closer together. It turns out that ice cream cones are way better at keeping all that sugary, gooey filling inside so that it all ends up in your mouth instead of the ground.

How does it work? This version doesn't involve kebabing marshmallows to roast them over open flames, but the results taste the same. You stuff marshmallows and chocolate bar pieces or chocolate chips into a waffle cone (wafer cones are less sturdy), wrap the cone tightly in aluminum foil, and then cook it on campfire coals or a grill. Even though the ice cream cone is technically replacing the graham cracker, you can still easily sprinkle in crushed graham cracker into the mixture alongside the marshmallows and chocolate, which adds an extra crunch.