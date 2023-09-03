The Teddy Graham Bag Hack For Mess-Free S'mores
You've probably heard of walking tacos, the tasty snack that merges taco ingredients like salsa and sour cream with your preferred bag of chips. A fun and convenient s'mores hack takes a page from the walking tacos playbook to create a delightful dessert just in time for lounging around fall campfires. Simply grab a bag of Teddy Grahams and incorporate chocolate chips, mini marshmallows, and marshmallow fluff. These deconstructed s'mores can be easily eaten with a spoon, which makes for a much neater experience.
When opening the bag of Teddy Grahams, it's best to use scissors to make sure the sides remain intact (otherwise, your s'mores ingredients may end up on the ground). One of the most popular ways to enjoy this treat starts by incorporating room-temperature fluff into the bag and stirring, then pouring in a portion of the chocolate chips and mini marshmallows. The crowning touch involves melting the remaining chocolate chips to replicate the ooey-gooeyness of campfire s'mores, which you can conveniently do in your microwave.
An easier way to melt chocolate
Melting chocolate on the stovetop is a little intimidating, but you can achieve the same great results in your microwave. Start by adding chocolate chips to a microwave-safe bowl, then place the bowl into the appliance. While it might not seem like a major concern, be sure to use a completely dry bowl. Even a tiny amount of moisture can imbue melted chocolate with an unpleasant texture.
Once in the microwave, heat the chocolate chips for about 20 to 30 seconds, then remove and stir. Pop the bowl back in the microwave for another 20 to 30 seconds, then remove and stir again. You'll continue this process until the chocolate is mostly melted, typically three times in total. At this point, remove and stir until any clumpy bits are eliminated. The goal is to create a creamy, smooth texture without burning the chocolate. Also, milk chocolate tends to melt quicker than something like semi-sweet, so reduce the microwave time to 15-second increments if that's what you're using.
Variations on the recipe
One of the best things about walking s'mores is that you can vary the recipe to your heart's content. One of the simplest tweaks entails choosing a different flavor of Teddy Grahams. While original honey is in line with classic s'mores flavors, you're free to select cocoa, chocolate chip, or cinnamon. You can also substitute some of the chocolate chips for peanut butter ones or add in your favorite candy for even more variety.
Swapping out the marshmallow fluff for instant pudding is another adjustment you can make to your walking s'mores. Like Teddy Grahams, you can choose the flavor of pudding you prefer. While chocolate is a good selection, vanilla, white chocolate, and even banana cream also work beautifully.
Walking s'mores can be a great quick snack, party food, or camping treat. And with so many options available, you can experiment with new combinations whenever you enjoy this fun fall dessert.