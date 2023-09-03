The Teddy Graham Bag Hack For Mess-Free S'mores

You've probably heard of walking tacos, the tasty snack that merges taco ingredients like salsa and sour cream with your preferred bag of chips. A fun and convenient s'mores hack takes a page from the walking tacos playbook to create a delightful dessert just in time for lounging around fall campfires. Simply grab a bag of Teddy Grahams and incorporate chocolate chips, mini marshmallows, and marshmallow fluff. These deconstructed s'mores can be easily eaten with a spoon, which makes for a much neater experience.

When opening the bag of Teddy Grahams, it's best to use scissors to make sure the sides remain intact (otherwise, your s'mores ingredients may end up on the ground). One of the most popular ways to enjoy this treat starts by incorporating room-temperature fluff into the bag and stirring, then pouring in a portion of the chocolate chips and mini marshmallows. The crowning touch involves melting the remaining chocolate chips to replicate the ooey-gooeyness of campfire s'mores, which you can conveniently do in your microwave.