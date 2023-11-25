Make Your Next Bowl Of Oatmeal With Tea And Thank Us Later
Tired of trying to turn oatmeal into an exciting breakfast instead of a healthy but boring hurdle to get over in the morning? If you've tried all the oatmeal toppings, upgrades, hacks, and additions out there to little avail, it's probably time to bring a whole new dimension into the mix. Start making your oatmeal with tea instead of plain water or milk, and you'll probably never have another underwhelming bowl of oatmeal ever again.
Incorporating tea into oatmeal is a two-for-one deal that blends flavor creativity and a health-conscious approach to breakfast. The vast array of teas opens up a new world of flavor combinations, elevating the flavor profile of oatmeal into something more sophisticated while catering to diverse palates. On top of providing an intricate twist to the flavor, infusing tea into oatmeal also introduces a myriad of potential health benefits from the tea itself, from natural antioxidants and vitamins to digestive benefits. Why slog through another boring bowl of gruel when you can add some tea to boost your oatmeal into an enjoyable part of your morning that's even healthier than before?
Using tea in your oatmeal opens up a ton of flavor possibilities
The main advantage of using tea in oatmeal lies in the truly diverse range of flavors it brings to the table. The wide variety of available teas, from herbal and fruity blends to traditional black and green teas, allows for a versatile and dynamic experience when mixing and matching with oatmeal to appeal to any palate. You could add the warmth of chai to a cinnamon oatmeal, bring in the robustness of orange pekoe to mix with some citrus and fruits, or mix in the subtle sweetness of chamomile along with some vanilla for a burst of complex flavors in your bowl. This diversity not only allows for unique and delightful spins on oatmeal, but also encourages creative experimentation, making your morning bowl of oatmeal a fun part of your day to look forward to instead of the same old routine.
Tea-infused oatmeal can also be an excellent way to manage sugar intake while still enjoying a subtly sweet breakfast. Fruity blends of tea can add both complexity as well as a nuanced sweetness. Try herbal blends for an airy, light sweetness, green teas for a refreshing layer to your flavor profile, or black teas for a warm and satisfying sweetness without adding in extra sugar. It's a great way of putting together a sweet breakfast that's more balanced, nuanced, and healthy, for those trying to reduce or control their sugar intake.
Tea in oatmeal makes for a healthier bowl
Beyond the flavor upgrade and sheer versatility, adding tea to your oatmeal means that the health benefits associated with different types of tea can be seamlessly integrated into your morning bowl. Green tea, for instance, is renowned for its high antioxidant content, which has been linked to various health benefits like reduced inflammation and improved heart health, according to Healthline. The site also states that herbal teas, such as peppermint or ginger, can contribute digestive benefits and provide a soothing and invigorating addition to your morning routine. And finally, black teas help you start your morning on the right foot with boosts to your focus via the caffeine as well as the amino acid L-theanine — not to mention the antioxidant properties it shares with green tea, according to UCLA Health.
You don't have to stick with the normal types of steeped tea, either. Getting creative with teas like matcha pays off in more ways than one. Not only does it add that creamy and leafy taste that pairs wonderfully with a bit of sweetener and milk, matcha brings a host of unique health benefits on top of the abundant antioxidants, anti-inflammatory effects, and brain-boosting features, according to a research review written up in the scientific journal Molecules. It contains vitamins A, C, E, and K, as well as essential minerals like potassium and calcium, packing your bowl of oatmeal with nutrients as well as flavor. Combine all that with the healthy perks of eating oatmeal every day, and you'll find that tea-infused oatmeal is doing a huge favor to your body and your taste buds.