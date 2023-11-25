Make Your Next Bowl Of Oatmeal With Tea And Thank Us Later

Beyond the flavor upgrade and sheer versatility, adding tea to your oatmeal means that the health benefits associated with different types of tea can be seamlessly integrated into your morning bowl. Green tea, for instance, is renowned for its high antioxidant content, which has been linked to various health benefits like reduced inflammation and improved heart health, according to Healthline. The site also states that herbal teas, such as peppermint or ginger, can contribute digestive benefits and provide a soothing and invigorating addition to your morning routine. And finally, black teas help you start your morning on the right foot with boosts to your focus via the caffeine as well as the amino acid L-theanine — not to mention the antioxidant properties it shares with green tea, according to UCLA Health.

You don't have to stick with the normal types of steeped tea, either. Getting creative with teas like matcha pays off in more ways than one. Not only does it add that creamy and leafy taste that pairs wonderfully with a bit of sweetener and milk, matcha brings a host of unique health benefits on top of the abundant antioxidants, anti-inflammatory effects, and brain-boosting features, according to a research review written up in the scientific journal Molecules. It contains vitamins A, C, E, and K, as well as essential minerals like potassium and calcium, packing your bowl of oatmeal with nutrients as well as flavor. Combine all that with the healthy perks of eating oatmeal every day, and you'll find that tea-infused oatmeal is doing a huge favor to your body and your taste buds.