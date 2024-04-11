The Simple Prep Hack For The Creamiest Oatmeal Ever

Oatmeal is one of those foods that some people have difficulty embracing, while others easily make it part of their daily breakfast routine. If you haven't fallen for oatmeal yet, try it again with a different cooking technique or new ingredients, and you may be pleasantly surprised. If you already love it, you likely have your own technique to make the perfect bowl of oatmeal. Either way, if you haven't tried soaking your oats before cooking, you're missing out on oatmeal that's creamier and easier to digest.

It's well established that your morning bowl of oatmeal is a nutritionally-packed offering — one worth getting to know for improved digestion and heart-healthy perks. Whether you're looking for a bit of spin on your traditional oats preparation or are working to find a combination that works for your dietary situation, giving your oats a soak might be the answer you're looking for.