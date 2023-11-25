Cream Of Mushroom Soup Can Totally Amp Up Your Chicken Salad

Chicken salad is a quick and delicious lunch packed with protein and flavor. It's easy to make, and its flavors arguably become even better as it sits in the refrigerator just waiting for you to take your lunch break. With that said, that doesn't mean that chicken salad can only be enjoyed cold. Surprisingly, a warm chicken salad is just as tasty — and if you go this route, you'll want to reach for one secret ingredient that will take its flavor to the next level: a can of cream of mushroom soup.

Mushroom soup has plenty of uses outside of just soup. It's a great addition to a green bean casserole and can even help you build a creamy chicken tetrazzini. But it's also a perfect base for a warm — or even cold — chicken salad because of its creamy texture and salty, savory mushroom flavor. Just swap a little bit of that mayo for some soup, and you'll have a perfect twist on this classic dish.