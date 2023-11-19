Is There A Difference Between Cabbage Salad And Coleslaw?

When you're shredding a head of cabbage for a side dish, there are a few ways you can dress it up. Cabbage salad and coleslaw may look similar at first glance since the main component of both dishes is the same. While both can be used in much the same way (either as a condiment or a standalone salad), there are a few important distinctions between them.

The biggest difference between coleslaw and cabbage salad is the dressing. While a cabbage salad typically features a lighter vinaigrette made with an oil base, coleslaw is typically coated in a heavier, creamy dressing.

While cabbage salad often consists only of one vegetable seasoned and dressed, coleslaw can include a few other ingredients like shredded veggies, fruits, or seasonings to give some variety to the dish. While both feature cabbage as the star of the show, the different dressings set the two apart.