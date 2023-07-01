Let's Get To The Bottom Of This: Is Coleslaw A Salad Or Condiment?

All right, coleslaw — what's your deal? How do we categorize you at the potluck? No one contests that this cabbage-based concoction is a side dish, but would it be better classified under salads or condiments?

Let's start with salad, defined by Merriam-Webster as "raw greens... often combined with other vegetables and toppings and served especially with dressing." Coleslaw certainly fits the bill for that, almost to a T.

Though it can be served and enjoyed separately, there are plenty of people who enjoy using coleslaw to top their pulled pork sandwiches, hamburgers, or even hot dogs. Bright, crunchy slaw mixed with the meaty, smoky richness of barbecue: What could be better? The definition of a condiment, according to Merriam-Webster, is "Something used to enhance the flavor of food." By that definition, any number of things could be considered a condiment, with coleslaw certainly one of them.

The verdict? It's a little of both, depending on how you use it. If you're in the "on the side" camp, you might see it primarily as a salad; if you can't enjoy your sandwich without that bit of crunch and tang, you might be in the condiment camp. One thing's for sure: There's no right or wrong way to enjoy this classic summer side dish.