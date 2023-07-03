The Contentious Origins Of The Niçoise Salad

Nice, a French city situated along the country's Mediterranean coast, is just as renowned for its cuisine as for its views and nice weather. Due to Nice's proximity to Italy, the town itself has a contentious history — Nice didn't officially become French until it was formally ceded to France in 1860. Having gone back and forth between French and Italian control in previous centuries, the city is a cultural cross-section with cuisine that reflects the influence of both countries.

The fusion aspect of Niçoise cuisine is reflected through the Mediterranean produce that comprises many of the city's traditional dishes. This has allowed the place to transcend both French and Italian cuisine to develop a gastronomy that is entirely its own. As the home of iconic dishes like socca and ratatouille, Nice cuisine now has a reputation around the world. However, none of these local recipes have become quite as ubiquitous as the salade Niçoise.

Niçoise salad represents the city's unique cuisine through its versatile ingredients, though a passionate debate has prevailed as to what ingredients are necessary for its most authentic form. The French, at least, agree on one fundamental aspect of the recipe. "The tuna is canned," Michelin-starred French chef Eric Ripert once told The New Yorker. "In France, I have never seen fresh tuna, or seared-on-the-outside tuna, or sushi-grade. Never. You also don't see tuna in brine. It's tuna in a can with olive oil," Ripert added.