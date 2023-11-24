Prevent A Messy Sandwich Experience With A Cold Cut Folding Hack

There's nothing quite as satisfying as the perfect bite of a just-made sandwich. That one where you get a little bit of every topping, just the right amount of sauce, and a good bite of bread to hold it all together. But you probably know all too well that one perfect bite often leads to some of those toppings slipping out of the bread, quickly turning that joy into frustration. If you're eating a sandwich with cold cuts, there's an easy hack for making sure those slippery ingredients stay in place: fold them into the deli meat, as if you were tucking them into a little pouch.

It turns out cold cuts are for more than just flavor. They're also the perfect tool for keeping those toppings in place. And you can couple this tactic with a few other techniques to make sure you never have to worry about your sandwich falling apart again.