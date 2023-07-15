The Best Deli Meats To Freeze And Save For Later

An unopened store-bought package of lunch meat will typically last about two weeks when refrigerated. However, if frozen properly, it can last up to two months. This is because, as the program director at Stop Foodborne Illness, Vanessa Coffman, illustrates (via Martha Stewart), most pre-packaged deli meats are full of preservatives that "work by sucking up [any] available water in the meat...making it a tough environment for pathogenic and spoilage microorganisms to grow effectively."

However, as the United States Department of Agriculture indicates, unsealed packets of deli meat (like those you buy at a deli counter) only last about three to five days in a fridge (assuming that the temperature is set at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower). Incidentally, per the above Martha Stewart article, the vice president of food science, quality, and safety at ButcherBox, Catie Beauchamp, concurs with the USDA's assessment and explains that it's a result of air exposure and skin contact, which exposes the meats to more bacteria.

The same is valid with freezer burn. When frozen items are stored for long periods, they undergo a process known as sublimation, which happens when frozen products begin to lose their moisture because of the flow of air and an absence of humidity. As a result, water molecules travel to the surface, which not only dehydrates the product but also causes discoloration and the formation of ice crystals.