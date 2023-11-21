Why You Should Always Add Those Heavy Salad Ingredients After Dressing

Salads can stand alone as their own meal or serve as the perfect side dish to complement a heavier recipe. We might think of lettuce when we think of a salad, but other ingredients, such as pasta, or whole grains like farro, can become the base of a delicious salad, too. Regardless of what you're using to prepare your dish, one thing remains the same: Any heavier toppings should be added after the dressing to prevent them from ending up at the bottom of the bowl.

Preparing a salad properly is an integral part of keeping it delicious; adding some things too soon and others too late can mess with the salad's flavor and texture. Plus, presentation matters, and you don't want your guests to see a big pile of greens because all of the toppings sank to the bottom when you tossed them with the dressing. Thankfully, there are easy ways to ensure your salad tastes and looks as top-notch as possible.