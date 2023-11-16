The Bite-Sized Breakfast Sandwiches That Use Eggs As A Bread Substitute

Eggs are versatile ingredients that can be used for a number of different kitchen hacks, from turning them into egg tortillas to baking them in muffin tins for easy grab-and-go breakfasts. For those trying to avoid grains for one reason or another, whether it be a reduction in carbs or a need to avoid gluten, eggs prepared in various ways also serve as a great substitution for when it comes to bread for breakfast sandwiches.

These little powerhouses can provide a vessel for fillings you'd usually put between two slices of white or wheat, such as bacon, cheese, deli slices, veggies, and spreads. Fortunately, assembling these mini breakfast sammies is as simple as making hardboiled eggs, slicing them in half, and holding all the fixings together with a strategically placed toothpick. From mini BLTs to ham and cheese and more, these little egg bites are delicious, easy to make, and will keep you going strong all day.