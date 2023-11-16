The Bite-Sized Breakfast Sandwiches That Use Eggs As A Bread Substitute
Eggs are versatile ingredients that can be used for a number of different kitchen hacks, from turning them into egg tortillas to baking them in muffin tins for easy grab-and-go breakfasts. For those trying to avoid grains for one reason or another, whether it be a reduction in carbs or a need to avoid gluten, eggs prepared in various ways also serve as a great substitution for when it comes to bread for breakfast sandwiches.
These little powerhouses can provide a vessel for fillings you'd usually put between two slices of white or wheat, such as bacon, cheese, deli slices, veggies, and spreads. Fortunately, assembling these mini breakfast sammies is as simple as making hardboiled eggs, slicing them in half, and holding all the fixings together with a strategically placed toothpick. From mini BLTs to ham and cheese and more, these little egg bites are delicious, easy to make, and will keep you going strong all day.
Eggs start your day with a nutritional boost
Substituting eggs in place of bread not only makes these delicious breakfast sandwiches gluten-free, but it also adds a boost of nutrition to your morning meal — specifically in the form of protein. How much protein is in an egg? It's no secret that these orbs are packed with it, with each of them containing six grams of protein, which is a hefty amount for such a petite ingredient. According to WebMD, eggs also contain all of your essential amino acids, as well as vitamin B12, antioxidants, and a number of important minerals.
While eggs do also contain cholesterol, particularly in the yolk, studies have shown that eating eggs in moderation won't significantly increase an individual's cholesterol. If you're not sure or are trying to avoid excess cholesterol for dietary reasons, you can always scoop out the yolk and simply use the egg whites for your sandwich "bread."
Other reasons why eggs make a great bread substitute
Eggs tend to last longer than a loaf of bread does. In the fridge, a carton of eggs will last approximately three to five weeks, while bread can go moldy in as little as five days on the countertop. Beyond that, the small size of these sandwiches also makes them perfect for packing into a container to take along on the go. And you won't even need to worry about your bread getting soggy on the way to work or school.
Just be sure to store them in a lunchbox with an ice pack or in an otherwise temperature-controlled location, as hard-boiled eggs can only sit at room temperature for up to two hours (less if it's particularly warm out). Even if you're not avoiding gluten for any reason in particular, these mini egg sandwiches are a fun and compact way to jazz up your usual breakfast routine.