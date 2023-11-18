Create Incredible Meatballs With The Flavors Of A Bloody Mary Cocktail

You can do a lot with tomatoes, from putting them on pizza, in salads, or on burgers. You can even mix tomato juice with vodka by ordering a Bloody Mary at the bar, or on an airplane. Of course, since tomato sauce and meatballs go well together, is it surprising to learn you can also prepare Bloody Mary meatballs for an extra culinary kick?

Now, there won't be any vodka going into the meatball mix itself (although there's nothing stopping you from drinking a proper Bloody Mary with your meal). Instead, you just need tomato paste, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, and celery salt to replicate the flavor. The meatballs are prepared separately, and you add the cooked sauce afterward.

The result is a spicy and salty flavor that works great with the savory taste of fresh meatballs. Plus, it's a much more unique way to add some flavor to your dish compared to common meatball enhancers, like garlic or onions.