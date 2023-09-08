The Unexpected Sweet Ingredient For The Juiciest Meatballs
A good meatball is delicious, but a truly great meatball can be hard to find — and even harder to make. All too often, meatballs are overworked, overcooked, dry, or simply flavorless. Starting with a good recipe can work wonders, but there are a few unlikely extra ingredients you can add to your meatball mix that will seal in moisture and boost flavor. One ingredient you may already have in your pantry that can help save a sad meatball is applesauce.
This is a tried and true trick for tender, delicious meatballs that won't fall apart on you. The applesauce's sweetness is barely noticeable, but the moisture from the fruit adds just enough wetness. Applesauce works well with meats of all kinds, including beef, pork, and even chicken or turkey meatballs. While you can bake them, they're also delicious fried in a skillet and then simmered with a sauce or gravy.
Infusing meatballs with applesauce
When selecting an applesauce to use in meatballs, be sure to select an all-natural variety, with no added sugars or flavorings. You can use store-bought or homemade applesauce. Whichever type of applesauce you choose, be sure that it's on the smoother side (unless you want apple chunks in your meatballs).
For one and a half pounds of ground meat, use about one cup of applesauce. You'll need to add two eggs and some breadcrumbs for binder as well, so the meatballs will stay in shape. Be sure not to overwork the meatball mix when combining the ingredients together, as this can make the meatballs tough and spongey.
Then, you'll need to shape the meatballs into the size of your choosing. Smaller balls make for even cooking, but if you're fond of larger meatballs, that's just fine — simply keep this in mind when accounting for cook time.
Pairings for applesauce meatballs
While the classic meatball accompaniment is a rich red sauce and a plate of spaghetti, there are plenty of other ways to serve meatballs. A smooth, homemade meat or mushroom gravy, made with pan drippings and served alongside buttery mashed potatoes, is a sumptuous pairing. Or, drop those meatballs into broth for a warming, comforting Italian wedding soup.
Applesauce-infused meatballs also go well with another recipe featuring an unusual ingredient: grape jelly glaze. Mixing grape jelly with a little barbecue sauce and chili sauce, then simmering it low and slow in a skillet or slow cooker, will create a deliciously savory-tangy-sweet glaze. It's perfect for smothering meatballs and serving them as an appetizer.
Not ready to eat those meatballs immediately? You can freeze them by placing them on a lined baking tray in the freezer, then transferring them to a freezer-safe bag. Simply reheat as needed.