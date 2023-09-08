The Unexpected Sweet Ingredient For The Juiciest Meatballs

A good meatball is delicious, but a truly great meatball can be hard to find — and even harder to make. All too often, meatballs are overworked, overcooked, dry, or simply flavorless. Starting with a good recipe can work wonders, but there are a few unlikely extra ingredients you can add to your meatball mix that will seal in moisture and boost flavor. One ingredient you may already have in your pantry that can help save a sad meatball is applesauce.

This is a tried and true trick for tender, delicious meatballs that won't fall apart on you. The applesauce's sweetness is barely noticeable, but the moisture from the fruit adds just enough wetness. Applesauce works well with meats of all kinds, including beef, pork, and even chicken or turkey meatballs. While you can bake them, they're also delicious fried in a skillet and then simmered with a sauce or gravy.