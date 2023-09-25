The Rich Ingredient You Should Use For Baked Meatballs

For this technique, choose some good quality beef broth, or use homemade beef stock if you have it. The broth doesn't just go in the pan but also into the meatball mix itself, so the more flavorful, the better.

Add just a quarter of a cup of the broth or stock to your meatball mixture, incorporating thoroughly. You can use any meatball recipe you have on hand; if you're planning to make meatballs with a different type of meat, such as chicken, this technique will still work. You might consider switching up the broth flavor to match your meat choice, such as pairing chicken or turkey broth with chicken meatballs.

Form the meatballs in the usual way, lining them up on a deep baking tray. Be sure to select a tray with higher sides so the liquid doesn't overflow. Then, pour ¾ cup of broth into the bottom of the tray, letting it pool around the meatballs. Some recommend covering the tray with foil to really seal in the moisture, but this is optional.