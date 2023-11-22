Why The Star Ingredient In Ina Garten's Turkey Meatballs Is ... Prosciutto?

Ground turkey is a great substitute for ground beef in all sorts of recipes, including meatballs. However, ground turkey can be a touch bland, especially when it comes to varieties that contain large portions of white meat, which lacks the flavor of darker cuts. In this case, Ina Garten comes to the rescue with a delicious addition to turkey meatballs that offers an amazing infusion of flavor. The domestic doyenne recommends adding prosciutto to the mix to create a more robust meaty flavor than would be possible with ground turkey alone.

Prosciutto is a type of cured ham that's been a staple of Italian cuisine for thousands of years. While the flavor of prosciutto varies according to how long it's been aged, you can expect a salty yet mildly sweet flavor profile bursting with savory goodness. This complex flavor is just the thing to elevate ground turkey, but prosciutto also offers another important benefit when it comes to the juiciness and texture of the dish.