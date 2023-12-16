Eggnog Is The Creamy Ingredient That'll Take Your Sweet Potato Pie Up A Notch

The holidays are the perfect time for munching on tasty pies full of winter spices and seasonal fruits and veggies. One such pie that fits the bill here is sweet potato pie, a classic dessert that is pretty easy to make and tastes delicious.

Now, while most people follow a standard recipe for sweet potato pie, you can actually take things to the next level by adding one secret ingredient to your dessert's filling: Eggnog. This creamy holiday beverage adds a unique twist to your pie and imbues it with the subtle taste of the drink. The result is a treat that's more decadent and rich and feels much more festive. All you have to do is swap the pie's traditional milk base with eggnog and voila — you've got a holiday-approved sweet potato pie worth fighting over.

Want to take your holiday sweet potato dessert up a notch with this quick trick? First, there are a few considerations to keep in mind as you bake, as well as flavor pairings to have up your sleeve to perfectly garnish and finish off your pie.