Eggnog Is The Creamy Ingredient That'll Take Your Sweet Potato Pie Up A Notch
The holidays are the perfect time for munching on tasty pies full of winter spices and seasonal fruits and veggies. One such pie that fits the bill here is sweet potato pie, a classic dessert that is pretty easy to make and tastes delicious.
Now, while most people follow a standard recipe for sweet potato pie, you can actually take things to the next level by adding one secret ingredient to your dessert's filling: Eggnog. This creamy holiday beverage adds a unique twist to your pie and imbues it with the subtle taste of the drink. The result is a treat that's more decadent and rich and feels much more festive. All you have to do is swap the pie's traditional milk base with eggnog and voila — you've got a holiday-approved sweet potato pie worth fighting over.
Want to take your holiday sweet potato dessert up a notch with this quick trick? First, there are a few considerations to keep in mind as you bake, as well as flavor pairings to have up your sleeve to perfectly garnish and finish off your pie.
Things to think about when making sweet potato pie
If you're going to add eggnog to your sweet potato pie, there are a couple of things to consider. Firstly, there's the crust. You can always stick with a basic pie crust, but you can also get a bit creative here. For instance, you could bring out the holiday feel by adding some spices to your pastry dough. Or, you could play up the vanilla flavors of eggnog by using a vanilla wafer crust instead.
Another thing to consider is adding some booze to your pie. Many people enjoy spiking their eggnog for an adult twist on the drink. You can do the same with your pie, adding a bit of rum or rum extract, or another dark liquor to your batter for a similar effect.
Lastly, you'll want to think about the eggnog you use. You can use either homemade eggnog or a store-bought variety, depending on how far you want to take the term "from scratch." With these tips in mind, you're well on the right track to making a delicious sweet potato pie with a dreamy, creamy eggnog filling!
How to garnish your eggnog sweet potato pie
Once you've added eggnog to your sweet potato pie, you might be wondering what to top it with. You can still pair it with the standard dollop of whipped cream, however, you can also think outside the box here. For starters, you can add spices or a bit of eggnog to your cream when whipping it to give it a unique flavor that complements that of the pie. Or, make alcohol-infused whipped cream and add a dash of brandy, which is traditionally used to spike eggnog. This can work particularly well if you spiked your dessert's filling, too — just don't go overboard!
Besides playing around with whipped cream, you could also try garnishing your dish with sugary crust scraps. This can be a great way to use up leftover pastry dough and also add a fun finish to your dessert. Other garnishes to try include nuts, a scoop of your favorite ice cream, or even a drizzle of caramel syrup. The choice is yours when it comes to finishing up your pie. As long as it's got that splash of eggnog in it, you know it'll turn out tasty.