Here's The Best Way To Thoroughly Clean Chitterlings

Once known as a Southern delicacy, throughout the years, chitterlings (or chitlins) have become as common as cornbread and can be found across the entire USA. While commonly ranked as one of the worst cuts of pork you can buy, for those who do enjoy this unusually satisfying gem of a meat, there is a labor-intensive process that awaits you: cleaning them! First, make sure that you select a brand that says "hand-cleaned" –- any extra sanitization you can get is going to be helpful. You'll also want to make sure you have some baking soda as it's great for cleaning. If you don't have any, you can also use vinegar.

Now, to be extra safe, the CDC suggests boiling your chitterlings for 5 minutes. This will get rid of most bacteria that could cause cross-contamination issues in your kitchen. When done, drain your chitterlings. When they're cool to the touch, you'll want to bring out your baking soda or vinegar. Pour the chitterlings into your kitchen sink (or a large bowl) and submerge them in cool water, along with 2 tablespoons of baking soda or vinegar. Let them sit in the water for 2-3 minutes. Now, it's time to scrub them, both inside and out. Examine each piece and discard any pig waste, possible straw, and fat you see. Give them another rinse in the water for 2-3 minutes, then drain them again. Now place them in a bowl.