5 Best And 5 Worst Cuts Of Pork You Can Buy

The culinary world is a constantly fluctuating place. But some truths remain eternal, and one of them is that pork is absolutely delicious. Whether it's been smoked, cured, roasted, brined, grilled, baked, or processed in some other manner, we just can't get enough of the noble pig's irresistible meat. But, as every carnivore knows, not all pork is created equal. Different cuts of pork have different strengths, and they can vary widely.

Some pork cuts, like the animal's liver, leave a diner chewing miserably dry mouthfuls of vaguely pork-flavored mush. Others, like country ribs, are so delectable, they prompt a person to wonder why we ever bother eating anything else. There are dozens of pork cuts in the world — some of which are downright obscure — and each has its own unique virtues, hazards, and weaknesses. How's a chef supposed to know which cuts to seek out and, just as importantly, which cuts they should avoid? We're here to help. These are the five best cuts of pork you can buy, and the five worst.