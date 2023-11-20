Store Your Chili Crisp In The Fridge To Really Preserve Its Heat

For fans of spicy foods, the last few years have been dominated by one condiment that's achieved sudden, major popularity in the U.S. — chili crisp. It's a blend of chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorns, and other spices and aromatics like garlic and scallion, which maintains an impressive crunch despite being soaked in chili oil. If you've never had it, that description might not sound like much. But if you have, you get it: the well-rounded blend of savory, acidic, bold, and spicy flavors with a perfectly crunchy texture improves basically any dish to which it's added.

Now that Westerners have finally caught on to the appeal of chili crisp (variations of which have existed in China for centuries), you can find a plethora of different brands selling their takes on the irresistibly delicious topping. Not all of those come with clear instructions on how to store it once you've opened the jar, but for best results, experts widely recommend refrigeration.

Even though some brands of chili crisp are shelf-stable, proper storage is the best way to preserve the intense heat and diversity of flavors, not to mention the obsession-worthy crunch. Your fridge is the perfect dark, cool environment to keep it safe from changes in light and temperature that might degrade its quality over time. So even if the jar doesn't tell you to, it's a good idea to refrigerate after opening.