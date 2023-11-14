Love Fireball? You Can Now Buy An Entire Keg At Costco

If you were impressed by Costco's wide selection of bulk groceries and other goods, wait until you get a load of one of its most recent products. According to a TikTok clip, the warehouse retailer is currently selling an entire keg of Fireball Whisky, a liquor widely known for its bold cinnamon flavor. The Fireball keg retails for $69.99 and contains just over 1.3 gallons of whisky, which provides more than 115 shots. And with three separate spouts, multiple people can get their fill of Fireball at the same time.

As for availability, it's unlikely that this hot item (pun intended) will stick around forever. It's also worth noting that not every Costco location can sell alcohol, as state laws dictate which establishments are permitted to do so. For instance, shoppers in Maryland and Pennsylvania can't buy any kind of alcohol in Costco, while New Mexico, Washington, Florida, and several other states allow members to buy beer, wine, and liquor. Some states, such as California and Kentucky, even permit sales of alcohol to shoppers without a Costco membership.

If you're lucky enough to live in a state where Costco can sell alcohol and you want this keg, it's best to act fast, as shoppers are extremely excited about it and it's likely to go out of stock quickly.