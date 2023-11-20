Alton Brown's Bell Pepper Slicing Hack Will Save You Precious Prep Time

Bell peppers, particularly the red and yellow varieties, are a tasty, vibrant, and nutritious addition to salads and other recipes. However, chopping bell peppers can be a bit tricky and time consuming. Fortunately, Food Network culinary expert Alton Brown has a great hack you can employ. After removing the top and bottom of the bell pepper, make a vertical cut down the side and lay the pepper flat on the cutting board. This provides easy access to the ribs (i.e. the white portions with the seeds) of the pepper, which can easily be trimmed away.

Also known as the pith of the pepper, the white portion is perfectly safe to eat. Many people choose to remove it and the seeds, however, because they lack flavor and may also ruin the aesthetic appeal of a dish when presentation is key. Keep in mind that bell peppers offer a lot when it comes to nutrients, as they contain vitamins A and C, as well as minerals like manganese and potassium.