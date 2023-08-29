What Is The Best Type Of Meat For A Sizzling Stir-Fry?

A sizzling meat and vegetable stir-fry should be in everyone's cooking repertoire for at least two reasons. First, it's a quick and easy midweek dinner that only takes about 15 to 20 minutes to cook on high heat. Secondly, all the ingredients are cooked in the same wok which makes it an underrated one-pot meal. Depending on the dish, the vegetables, marinade, and dressing can vary, and there are no hard and fast rules.

While any meat can be chucked into a stir-fry, beef tends to be a popular choice across cuisines, from a Thai beef stir-fry with basil leaves to Korean-style japchae. As for the cut of beef to use, it is best to choose one that is flavorful and can be thinly sliced and flash-cooked at high heat. A tough cut of meat like brisket, for example, doesn't work well as it has a lot of connective tissue and fat that needs to be slow-cooked until it is tender. When it comes to a stir-fry, a lean cut of beef like sirloin is best suited for the purpose, as well as being both tender and economical.