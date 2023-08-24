How To Tell If Your Meat Has Gone Bad

Have you ever paused in front of the refrigerator, eyeing a cut of meat and wondering if it's still good to cook? Knowing where your meat comes from and watching for signs of spoilage, such as changes in color, smell, or texture, can help you determine if it's safe to eat. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year in the United States, 48 million people get sick from foodborne illnesses. Meat is a fertile breeding ground for bacteria that cause them. Diligent cooking may not be a good enough preventive measure as toxins produced by certain bacteria can survive heating.

During the journey of meat from farm to table, several opportunities exist for contamination with harmful bacteria such as salmonella or campylobacter. These pathogens can originate from the intestines of healthy animals and find their way onto the meat during processing. If the meat is not adequately refrigerated, or if cross-contamination occurs, the bacteria can multiply, especially as the meat begins to spoil. Ground beef, for example, can be perilous due to the possible presence of harmful bacteria like salmonella and shiga toxin-producing E. coli, which can be lethal. These bacteria thrive in an environment where the meat has been left at room temperature, allowing them to multiply rapidly in spoiled food.