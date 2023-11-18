The Unconventional Bread Tip For A More Texturally Complex Sandwich

Sandwiches are ideal for all meals of the day — from breakfast to dinner and especially lunch. So, a sandwich hack is always welcome. Chef-owner of Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro in New Orleans, Nina Compton, told Time Out that her favorite simple tomato sandwich tip is to give the white bread a little more structure by leaving it out overnight, firming it up and enhancing its texture. And if you're the kind of person who likes to zap your bread in the toaster, your sandwich will be even tastier since the heat will only add more crunch to the already crisp bread.

The correct way to store bread is by leaving it in a place without too much heat and light. Store-bought, presliced sandwich bread usually comes in a plastic bag, which helps the bread not lose moisture and go stale. However, if you want to imbue your bread with a little more pizazz for the sandwich you're planning to have tomorrow, you can grab however many slices you'll consume the next day and leave them out of the bag. That way, when you're ready to prepare and eat your sandwich, the bread won't be as soft as if it had been left in a reusable plastic bag.