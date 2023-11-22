Does The Wet Knife Hack Actually Prevent You From Crying While Cutting Onions?

Most home chefs, at one time or another, have fallen victim to raw onions and their power to produce human tears. Since, according to Healthline, these bulbous plants not only impart a satisfactory amount of essential vitamins and minerals to our bodies but also add a distinct amount of flavor to staple recipes like slow cooker chili, using onions is often unavoidable.

If you're used to chopping these aromatics, you might already know that when you cut into an onion, you inadvertently set off a chain reaction that causes the penetrated onion to release a specialized chemical compound into the air. This gas or compound mixed with your eye secretions causes the formation of sulphuric acid, which then triggers the waterworks.

Next to wearing goggles, you might have heard that running water over a knife before cutting onions will help assuage the usual tears. The argument is that water will work against the reactive compounds released from cut onions and give your eyes some necessary relief. Unfortunately, this hack is inconsistent. While the extra water on your knife may initially cut down on the effect of these ruthless compounds, beyond the first cut, each additional slice through your onions will release more tear-causing results. Aside from the outright inconsistency of this hack, what else about this method makes this technique less than ideal?