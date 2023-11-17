The Spice Grinder Hack For Flavorful Breadcrumbs

If you're not a big breadcrumb user you might be wondering how else to put your freshly made flavored breadcrumbs to use. One of the best ways is to use them as a salad topper in place of croutons. This genius hack will transform your same old greens into a crispy and flavorful masterpiece. And since the breadcrumbs will sink down into the layers of lettuce, you won't have to worry about the dressing making them soggy — you'll get a bit of crunch throughout the dish.

Breadcrumbs also make a fantastic topping for any number of cheese sauces, pasta dishes, and veggies. So if you'd rather not bread your pork or chicken, what about putting them to use on roasted cauliflower? You can also use them to dust zucchini slices before frying. Or as the crust on eggplant parmesan.

This hack isn't just for savory dishes either. You can also use bread to clean out a spice grinder after pulverizing vanilla and other sweet spices — then add the breadcrumbs to fried ice cream. The opportunities are almost endless, so there's really no need to worry the next time that spice grinder is dirty. Not only do you know how to get it clean in a jiffy now, but you'll be able to get a whole other ingredient out of it.