Get Supremely Crispy Mac And Cheese With One Breadcrumb Hack

There are plenty of ways to make macaroni and cheese. Whether you crave the childhood favorite of boxed pasta and powdered cheese, or you prefer a batch baked from scratch, topping the dish with some homemade breadcrumbs for a little extra crunch is a great way to upgrade your mac and cheese. But if you sprinkle them on top of your mac and cheese before baking it, you could be disappointed to find your breadcrumbs have lost some of their crispiness when the dish comes out of the oven.

That's because when you top off your macaroni and cheese with breadcrumbs before baking it, the oils and moisture from the cheese sauce can seep into the topping while the dish bakes. This can make the breadcrumbs lose some of their crunchiness and become slightly mushy on top by the time your macaroni and cheese is ready to serve. If you want to ensure you get that crunchy texture contrast, there is a simple hack you can try — bake them separately.