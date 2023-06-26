The Type Of Food That Should Never Be Canned In Boiling Water

Boiling your jarred foods in a pot of water might be the easiest way to make canned goods, but it isn't always the safest. Certain foods require extra cautionary steps to ensure they remain safe from food-borne pathogens.

According to the National Center for Home Food Preservation, canning foods protects them from spoilage by removing oxygen and eliminating harmful bacteria reproduction. The extra acidity of food like canned tomatoes or pickled vegetables helps prevent spoilage. However, foods that have a lower acidity (pH levels higher than 4.6) are especially vulnerable to bacteria. This means that all they need is a hot water bath to be adequately safe.

Low-acid foods include most raw vegetables, dairy, meat, and seafood products. These can be canned safely, but you'll have to go above and beyond to ensure they retain their quality. The most popular means of preserving these foods include adding acidity and using a device called a pressure canner.