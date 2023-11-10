14 Expert Tips You Need When Deep-Frying A Turkey

Cooking a turkey is a way more versatile process than you might think. While most people roast their turkeys, with the big bird best suited to be prepared in the slow, continuous heat of the oven, ensuring that it cooks through properly, turkeys can also be smoked, air-fried, and arguably most famously, deep-fried. The modern tradition of deep-frying a turkey for Thanksgiving started in the late 1970s in Louisiana, with the pots used to cook crawfish repurposed by people seeking an alternative method of preparing their festive bird. What was once a purely Southern practice, though, has since spread across the country.

Deep-frying a whole turkey may seem extravagant, but doing it brings certain culinary advantages. Submerging the turkey in oil keeps the meat moist and tender, locking in its natural juices, which can be quickly lost when it's roasted. Deep-frying also gives your turkey a deep brown color and a crispy skin, creating a bird that's as aesthetically pleasing as it is delicious. However, it's understandable that if you haven't deep-fried a turkey before, you may have a few questions about how to do it right. So that's why we turned to the experts. We sourced some of our favorite tips from professional chefs to talk you through how to prep your turkey correctly, fry the bird while remaining safe, and stop it from becoming too greasy.