The Best Ways To Use Up That Turkey Neck This Holiday Season

While turkeys may be known for their enormous sagging necks, this part of the bird can often go overlooked and underutilized. With the average Thanksgiving turkey weighing around 15 pounds, many may not find themselves fussing over what to do with the turkey neck other than disregard it. However, you shouldn't dismiss this neglected piece of meat as it can make a versatile ingredient in many recipes.

Since the turkey neck is typically removed before the turkey is smoked or baked, it's easy to set aside and cook separately. Mix turkey neck in with vegetables like collard greens or pinto beans for a holiday-themed twist on a Southern staple. In the South, home cooks typically slow-cook ham hock in vegetables as a way of imparting a meaty flavor to the dish. You can substitute turkey neck for ham hock very easily.

By slow-cooking the turkey neck in a pot with collards, you're enriching the vegetables with heartiness. Shred up the turkey neck when finished and eat together as a meat and vegetables dish or you could just eat the veggies by themselves. It's important to note that poultry has a higher internal temperature than pork, according to the USDA, so make sure you're cooking until the turkey is done.