The Best Ways To Use Up That Turkey Neck This Holiday Season
While turkeys may be known for their enormous sagging necks, this part of the bird can often go overlooked and underutilized. With the average Thanksgiving turkey weighing around 15 pounds, many may not find themselves fussing over what to do with the turkey neck other than disregard it. However, you shouldn't dismiss this neglected piece of meat as it can make a versatile ingredient in many recipes.
Since the turkey neck is typically removed before the turkey is smoked or baked, it's easy to set aside and cook separately. Mix turkey neck in with vegetables like collard greens or pinto beans for a holiday-themed twist on a Southern staple. In the South, home cooks typically slow-cook ham hock in vegetables as a way of imparting a meaty flavor to the dish. You can substitute turkey neck for ham hock very easily.
By slow-cooking the turkey neck in a pot with collards, you're enriching the vegetables with heartiness. Shred up the turkey neck when finished and eat together as a meat and vegetables dish or you could just eat the veggies by themselves. It's important to note that poultry has a higher internal temperature than pork, according to the USDA, so make sure you're cooking until the turkey is done.
Make turkey neck the star of your gumbo
If you're looking to give turkey neck its moment in the sun, so to speak, consider using the ingredient in a soup or gumbo. Turkey neck soup is popular around Thanksgiving and Christmas and can be served as an appetizer before the main course. As a soup, it's relatively simple and should provide a nice burst of warmth during the colder months. Turkey neck soup consists of turkey neck of course as well as an assortment of vegetables like corn, potatoes, and even pumpkin or squash if you're feeling bold. As with any recipe, feel free to incorporate your favorite veggies and spices. Like most poultry, turkey has a fairly neutral taste, meaning it blends well with many different ingredients.
However, you want to be careful to let your soup simmer until the turkey neck is tender and practically falls apart. If cooked wrong, turkey neck can become chewy and tough, which doesn't make for a good soup. If you're looking to add some spice to your meal, consider incorporating some peppers and tomatoes and making a rue. Combine the spiciness of gumbo with the heartiness of turkey for a meal that can be served as an appetizer or main course.
Make a turkey gravy to remember
Don't underestimate how a good turkey gravy can completely transform your holiday meal. Sure, you can always use packets of brown gravy or make your own gravy from store-bought stock, but it won't have the same nuance and flavor that homemade turkey gravy can give. Turkey grave is made by combining turkey neck with flour, water, and seasoning. Feel free to add the other giblets like the heart and liver as well to boost your gravy's flavor.
What's turkey neck's role in the gravy? Well, you cook the neck along with the other giblets in a pot with water to form a stock. That stock will become the basis for your gravy when you add flour. Turkey neck plays an essential role in the process and homemade gravy wouldn't be possible without it. Add whatever seasonings to the mix to boost its flavor profile. Turkey dressing can be your holiday secret weapon. Forget cranberry sauce — drizzle a little on your turkey and dressing for a weighty meal that's tasty.
If you choose to use turkey neck, it's important to remember to be creative with your food. Rather than tossing it in the trash, don't let any part go to waste — even the leftovers.