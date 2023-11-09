Reese's Is Reviving Caramel Cups And They're Bigger Than Ever
The Reese's peanut butter cup is a classic marvel of American confectionery engineering, maybe the greatest candy we've ever created as a country. The now-classic combination of peanut butter and chocolate itself came from H.B. Reese's experimentation in the process of creating his famous candy (even if Reese's invention involves over-roasted peanuts, which is why it tastes so unique). But now Reese's is asking one simple question: What if we made it better?
Reese's could go with many classic candy ingredients if it wanted to experiment; it has already tried a few, including hard pretzels in its Take 5 bar. This time, though, it's going with one of the other iconic candy bar staples: caramel. Starting November 17, Reese's Caramel Big Cup hits shelves. So, if you've ever wanted that classic Reese's taste mixed with caramel, now you don't need to go through the process of making your own.
Candy lovers have long been thirsty for caramel
This is apparently something customers have been requesting for quite a while now. In a press release, Emily Stover, senior associate brand manager, said, "Next to peanut butter, caramel is the most requested combination with chocolate – and while Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are already perfect, ask, and you shall receive. As the experts in chocolate and peanut butter deliciousness, we know what our fans want, and we're delivering on that with the Reese's Caramel Big Cup."
Stover makes a compelling argument; adding caramel to a Reese's Cup, while a departure from tradition, isn't so significant a jump that it feels like much of a risk to the taste buds of American consumers. Unlike many interesting test products, it's not regional either; you can get Reese's Caramel Big Cup anywhere in America. All in all, it seems like a winning idea, and if it's popular enough, Reese's is a company that has shown a willingness to make new product concepts (like Reese's Pieces) permanent.