Reese's Is Reviving Caramel Cups And They're Bigger Than Ever

The Reese's peanut butter cup is a classic marvel of American confectionery engineering, maybe the greatest candy we've ever created as a country. The now-classic combination of peanut butter and chocolate itself came from H.B. Reese's experimentation in the process of creating his famous candy (even if Reese's invention involves over-roasted peanuts, which is why it tastes so unique). But now Reese's is asking one simple question: What if we made it better?

Reese's could go with many classic candy ingredients if it wanted to experiment; it has already tried a few, including hard pretzels in its Take 5 bar. This time, though, it's going with one of the other iconic candy bar staples: caramel. Starting November 17, Reese's Caramel Big Cup hits shelves. So, if you've ever wanted that classic Reese's taste mixed with caramel, now you don't need to go through the process of making your own.