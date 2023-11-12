Why Rice Beer Isn't Actually The Best Choice For A Gluten-Free Brew

There's never been a better time to be a beer lover if you are gluten-sensitive or gluten-intolerant. These days, gluten-free beer isn't too hard to come by and there are a number of breweries dedicated specifically to making delicious — and celiac-safe — gluten-free brews. Some of these dedicated gluten-free breweries have even earned national recognition. Most beer is a hard no for anyone with celiac disease or other issues processing gluten, as beer is typically made from a mix of grains that usually includes barley and wheat. Both of those grains contain the offending protein.

Barley and wheat aren't the only ingredients used as the malt for beer, however. Rice is another fairly common base. As anyone who avoids gluten probably knows, it's a gluten-free grain. So you might be wondering — does that mean rice beers are safe for folks with celiac and other types of gluten sensitivity?

The answer is actually not usually. While there are a number of popular commercial beers that use rice as a minor or major component of the malt, very few use rice exclusively. They often include some component of wheat and/or barley. So, while the best-known Japanese import beers like Sapporo, Asahi, and Kirin all utilize rice, none of them are gluten-free. Thanks to the ever-inventive world of craft beer, though, there are some gluten-free rice beers on the market. Just be sure to check labels dutifully before imbibing.