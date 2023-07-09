Run Out Of Oil For Baking? Just Use Applesauce

Calling cooking oils healthy isn't an automatic misnomer, but they still represent the densest calorie source you can eat. While calories may not be the full story behind weight management, according to a 2021 study in Journal of Obesity & Metabolic Syndrome, they definitely matter. A lot. And if your goal involves reducing them a bit, an oil substitute may be just the baking ingredient you need. By replacing a lower-fat alternative in its place, you can still enjoy many of your favorite muffins, cakes, and brownies with a lighter hit on your calorie budget.

If applesauce isn't popping up foremost on your mind right now, it's not surprising. Most recipes don't offer the option of swapping out the oil because fat makes an unbeatable tenderizer and moisturizer in baked goods. Since applesauce is virtually fat-free, it's understandable if you've never considered it as an oil swap, but it does work.

Fortunately, this swap couldn't be easier: just replace applesauce for liquid oil cup for cup in baked goods. Until you determine the sweet spot for texture and crumb, start with replacing just a quarter to a half of your oil volume with applesauce. You can switch it out 100%, but the change will be more noticeable.