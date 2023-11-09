The Fast Food Chicken Sandwich That Was So Bad, The Mashed Bros Said You're Better Off Getting A Burger

While the burger may be the king of fast food menu items, there are plenty of others right behind it — and none feature more heavily than various forms of fried chicken. You've got your classic fried chicken, your chicken nuggets, and, of course, the chicken sandwich. Virtually every fast food spot has its own spin on the chicken sandwich. We can debate the best for days, but instead, which is the worst?

Scott and Brian Wilson, otherwise known as the Mashed Bros, decided to test it out and see. These are the guys who once ate their way through the Indiana State Fair, so if anyone were going to survive the gauntlet of fast-food chicken sandwiches, it would be the Wilson boys. It turns out that the single worst chicken sandwich experience of their entire day-long sojourn into figuring out fast food chicken sandwich rankings came from one of the biggest chains on the planet: McDonald's.

You read that correctly. According to the Mashed Bros, the franchise has a chicken sandwich that's so bad you might as well not even bother ordering it and just get a burger instead. So why?