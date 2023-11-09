The Fast Food Chicken Sandwich That Was So Bad, The Mashed Bros Said You're Better Off Getting A Burger
While the burger may be the king of fast food menu items, there are plenty of others right behind it — and none feature more heavily than various forms of fried chicken. You've got your classic fried chicken, your chicken nuggets, and, of course, the chicken sandwich. Virtually every fast food spot has its own spin on the chicken sandwich. We can debate the best for days, but instead, which is the worst?
Scott and Brian Wilson, otherwise known as the Mashed Bros, decided to test it out and see. These are the guys who once ate their way through the Indiana State Fair, so if anyone were going to survive the gauntlet of fast-food chicken sandwiches, it would be the Wilson boys. It turns out that the single worst chicken sandwich experience of their entire day-long sojourn into figuring out fast food chicken sandwich rankings came from one of the biggest chains on the planet: McDonald's.
You read that correctly. According to the Mashed Bros, the franchise has a chicken sandwich that's so bad you might as well not even bother ordering it and just get a burger instead. So why?
According to the Mashed Bros, McDonald's chicken sandwich is a disaster
Just because McDonald's is known for its Big Macs and Quarter Pounders doesn't mean its chicken sandwich is naturally a bad option, per se. A few of the chicken sandwiches Scott and Brian Wilson tried at other joints known for their non-chicken fare were well above expectations despite being from burger spots. Out of those, Culver's was a surprise hit, and Wendy's did perfectly fine. But McDonald's? Oof.
"This is clearly an attempt at a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich," Brian commented in a recent video documenting their capers; unfortunately, both Mashed Bros found it was ultimately inferior in every way. The bun was burned (though, to be fair, Scott assumes that the bun's cook "[couldn't] be the way it's supposed to be"), the chicken was dry, the breading wasn't particularly crispy, and there weren't any toppings of note. "That's a failure on all levels," says Brian, and really, that just says it all. Ultimately, McDonald's was consigned to the bottom possible tier of their list, along with Burger King and White Castle.
So if you're going to get a fast-food chicken sandwich, maybe avoid McDonald's. They're known for burgers for a reason.
Static Media owns and operates Daily Meal and Mashed.