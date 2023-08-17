Watch 2 Brothers Eat Their Way Through The Indiana State Fair

Brothers Scott and Brian Wilson started their Taste of the Fair journey on a sweet note with a Vanilla Dream coffee ice cream soda, which Scott described approvingly as a "children's coffee." Was the ice cream a little freezer burned? Yes. Would Brian still have the drink every day of his life? Also yes.

Sirloin Tip Fries came next, garnering an 8.7 out of 10 from Brian, who took the reigns on ranking the fair's meat items on account of Scott's vegetarianism. "It's undefeated, putting something on fries," Brian said sagely between bites of cheese-covered meat and potatoes.

Moving forward, things got a little corny — by which we mean several dishes feature corn, one of Indiana's leading crops. There's street corn pizza, which Brian likened to the Mexican dish elotes – not knowing at the time that he would sample an elote pizza later in the day, which would earn top billing from Scott. There's also Flamin' Hot Cheeto corn in a cup, cinnamon crunch corn, chocolate glazed popcorn, the Dirty Dog corn dog, and, lastly, the deep-fried corn-on-a-stick. "Is there parmesan in my mustache?" Scott asked after diving into the aforementioned deep-fried corn number, which he gave his lowest score.

When all was said and done, the brothers contended to go home and lie on the couch for a long, long time.

