Why You're Technically Not Able To Order A Milkshake At McDonald's

Just about everyone knows that McDonald's has shakes on its menu. A simple visit to the fast food giant's website will show them clear as day: vanilla shake, chocolate shake, and strawberry shake. That's on top of the seasonal or limited-time-only variants, like the fan-favorite Shamrock Shake, or the Grimace Shake. You will, however, notice that the word "milk" is pointedly missing from "shake." This isn't just a matter of colloquialism. It's that McDonald's shakes cannot technically be categorized as milkshakes.

The word "milkshake" is in fact a legal category. McD's stipulates this on its website, making clear that state-to-state dairy regulations vary widely. Ergo, rather than figure out where McDonald's can or cannot legally put "milkshake" on their menu, they simply call their milkshake-like concoctions "shakes."

To be clear, this does not mean that McDonald's shakes are made without milk. The very first ingredient listed in a vanilla shake is reduced-fat vanilla ice cream. That's also true for the chocolate and strawberry shakes. But what is done with the actual dairy content of an item –- specifically a frozen dessert –- has a lot of bearing on how it can be described in legal terms.