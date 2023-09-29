Why McDonald's Egg White Delight Was Discontinued, According To Former Chef

Menu items come and go at McDonald's, and fans are often confused about why some options get the axe. This was the case with the chain's Egg White Delight, a less-caloric version of McDonald's popular breakfast sandwiches (which all feature some combination of egg, meat, and cheese). Former McDonald's Manager of Culinary Innovation Mike Haracz is well known on TikTok for sharing insider insights regarding the chain. According to Haracz, the Egg White Delight went the way of the dinosaur for two reasons: profits and efficiency.

While the sandwich may not have been a barn burner in terms of sales, customers at the chain definitely noticed the absence of the Egg White Delight. Commenters on Reddit expressed their disappointment that the item is no longer available, with one person stating, "It was my favorite. It had so much flavor, I could put back like 12 of them." Another person lamented, "It was my favorite out of all the McMuffins. Sad to see it go." While fans of the bygone sandwich are passionate, it does appear that there were not enough Egg White Delight enthusiasts to make the menu item last.