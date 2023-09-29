Why McDonald's Egg White Delight Was Discontinued, According To Former Chef
Menu items come and go at McDonald's, and fans are often confused about why some options get the axe. This was the case with the chain's Egg White Delight, a less-caloric version of McDonald's popular breakfast sandwiches (which all feature some combination of egg, meat, and cheese). Former McDonald's Manager of Culinary Innovation Mike Haracz is well known on TikTok for sharing insider insights regarding the chain. According to Haracz, the Egg White Delight went the way of the dinosaur for two reasons: profits and efficiency.
While the sandwich may not have been a barn burner in terms of sales, customers at the chain definitely noticed the absence of the Egg White Delight. Commenters on Reddit expressed their disappointment that the item is no longer available, with one person stating, "It was my favorite. It had so much flavor, I could put back like 12 of them." Another person lamented, "It was my favorite out of all the McMuffins. Sad to see it go." While fans of the bygone sandwich are passionate, it does appear that there were not enough Egg White Delight enthusiasts to make the menu item last.
Chef Mike Haracz provides a peek behind the fast-food curtain
Mike Haracz is not afraid to speak his mind when it comes to the inner workings of McDonald's or the fast food industry in general, which has made him a fan favorite on TikTok. As for why the Egg White Delight is no longer on McDonald's breakfast menus, the chef claimed that it simply did not meet the chain's sales expectations. Putting it bluntly when asked about the axed item, Haracz said, "'cause y'all didn't buy enough."
He went on to say that many of McDonald's attempts to add more nutritious options fail because people don't purchase these items at the same rate as other, less nutritious options. Chef Haracz also cited customers' preference for food delivery, drive-thru, and takeout meal options, which he claims deters people from selecting the more wholesome items on the menu. He described the Egg White Delight sandwich as "delightful" and further elucidated its demise.
Space is another crucial issue at the Golden Arches
According to Chef Mike Haracz, space is at a premium at McDonald's restaurants. In addition to the egg whites, the breakfast sandwich also featured white American cheese, whereas other menu items at the chain commonly use yellow American. Haracz explained these items take up precious space in the Universal Holding Cabinet, as well as the refrigerated "make table." Per Haracz, "Every square inch of McDonald's is accounted for," which means that less popular items may be taking up room that could be occupied by more profitable ones.
Efficiency is the name of the game in the fast-food industry, which may be why McDonald's disbanded its all-day breakfast menu in 2020. At the end of the day, McDonald's is running a business, so the restaurant must balance customer desires against sales and satisfaction, as customers are likely to be highly unsatisfied if their favorite item is not available or if it takes longer for an item to be made because there isn't room for staff members to put together meals. While this is sad news for fans of the Egg White Delight, it's just good business sense for McDonald's.